Power being cut in villages to disrupt yatra, says Hooda

Gurugram, December 22
On the second day of the Congress’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, former CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the state government was trying to disrupt the Congress’s yatra by cutting power supply in villages where they were camping.
“Power supply was disrupted in Bhadas village, where we camped last night, and nearby areas after the yatra crossed Nuh. Officials have no reason to offer. They don’t want people to see, join or greet Rahul Gandhi, but even in darkness people thronged streets,” said Hooda.
Supporting the allegations, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said they had faced difficulty in all BJP-ruled states but the situation was worst in Haryana. “In some states, our posters were torn and bid to create law and order issues was made. Causing inconvenience to people for political vendetta is not good politics,” said Ramesh.
