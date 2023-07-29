Power bill waiver scheme for Antyodaya families

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Haryana Government has decided to launch an electricity bill waiver scheme for Antyodaya families in the state. The families with a verified income up to Rs 1 lakh per annum will be eligible for this scheme.

An official spokesperson said under this scheme, the applicant would have to pay only the basic amount of last 12 months, which would be a maximum of Rs 3,600. The applicant could deposit this amount in lump sum or in six interest-free instalments.

He added that in cases where the connection was disconnected within a period of six months, the connection would be restored on the payment of full amount or the first instalment. In cases where the connection was disconnected for more than six months, a new connection would be in place after the advance consumption deposit.

The spokesperson said that in case of disputed bills, the eligible families would have to pay 25 per cent of the disputed amount or Rs 3,600, whichever is less. Those facing cases of power theft can also opt for this scheme.