Power board sees 30.5% line loss in rural domestic supply

Hisar, June 18

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has witnessed 30.51 per cent line loss in the rural domestic power supply. The figure indicates that the authorities have failed to check power theft in rural areas.

In urban areas and mix-urban areas, the line loss has been reported at 8.05 per cent in 11 circles of DHBVN — Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Faridabad, Palwan, Gurugram-1, Gurugram-2, Narnaul and Rewari.

As per the DHBVN figures regarding distribution losses in rural and urban feeders during the financial year of 2023-24, the rural feeder’s reading was 77.3 thousand lakh units, while the bill was paid for 53.78 thousand lakh units, indicating the loss of 30.51 per cent.

The data of the DHBVN revealed that 59.41 per cent line loss, highest in the state, has been reported in Jind district, which has been infamous for power theft and ‘kundi’ connections across the rural belt.

Sources said 30 villages in Jind district have not been paying electricity bills and resorting to power thefts, resulting in an increase in line loss.

In the Uchana Assembly segment, which is represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the Assembly, there are 12 villages, which have not been paying the electricity bill for several years.

Sandeep Dalal, executive engineer, DHBVN, Narwana division in Jind district, said the nigam has taken several initiatives to request villagers to legalise their power connections and clear their pending bills, but the problem persist in certain villages.

He said though the overall line loss has come down in the urban areas. “Gurugram-1 has reported the lowest line loss in the rural feeder at 8.83%. The Narnaul circle has also reported 10.55 per cent line loss, indicating efficient distribution system,” the executive engineer said.

Hisar and Palwal districts have also witnessed high line losses at 41.79 per cent and 40.80 per cent, respectively.

However, in urban and mix-urban feeders, Palwal district has reported the highest line loss at 20.41 per cent, while Jind (urban) and Bhiwani (urban) have also reported line losses at 19.24 per cent and 12.98 per cent, respectively.

However, in the urban areas, the Gurugram-2 circle recorded line loss at 3.89 per cent. Other operations circles, which reported lesser line loss, are Gurugram-1 (5.39 per cent), Narnaul (6.29 per cent) and Rewari (7.11 per cent).

Energy Minister Ranjit Singh said they have made remarkable achievements in bringing down the line losses to nearly 10 per cent on an average in the state.

“This is one of the major achievements of the Power Department in the past four and a half years,” he said, adding that there are certain pockets in Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak where the problem of line loss needs to be solved.

