Power body to redress plaints of Panchkula consumers on November 9

Chandigarh, November 7

The Chairman, Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (Circle Forum), Kurukshetra, of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam along with members of the forum will take the proceedings of the forum in the office of SDO/OP/S/Division, Barwala, to redress the grievances and complaint of consumers belonging to Panchkula district only and to entertain new complaints on November 9.

The CGRF will take all grievances and complaints of consumers such as billing problems, voltage complaints, problems in metering, disconnection and reconnection of power supply, interruptions, failure of power supply, efficiency, safety, reliability, noncompliance of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission orders etc. However, the cases of theft and unauthorised use of electricity, offences and penalties as specified under Section 126 and Section 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act, accidents and inquiries as under section 161 of the Act will not be considered by the forum.

All consumers are requested to avail the opportunity for the redressal of their grievances.