Power-brokers removed from govt corridors: V-P

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 26

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has stated that the country is on the rise like never before and would become ‘viksit Bharat’ and ‘vishwaguru’ by 2047.

Delivering the address at the 18th convocation ceremony of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) at Rohtak today, Dhankhar pointed out that there was a time when India lagged behind in technology and depended on other nations, but now, it is among the top 10 countries globally in technological innovation. “The government corridors, which used to be infested with power-brokers till a decade or so ago, have been sanitised. Now, there is zero accommodation for corruption and nobody is above law,” he maintained. The Vice-President appreciated that of the 1,216 students who were conferred with PhD degrees at today’s convocation in Haryana, 740 were women. He mentioned the Quantum Technology mission and the Green Hydrogen mission, emphasising the enormous employment opportunities in these areas and encouraging the graduating students to consider these fields. The Vice-President told the students not to be disheartened by failures and contribute to the progress of their alma mater. Haryana Governor-cum-MDU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya conferred the degree of DLitt (Honoris Causa) on Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court on the occasion. The judge expressed gratitude towards his alma mater. Dattatreya called upon scholars to draw inspiration from the life and philosophy of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and dedicate their efforts to societal, national and human welfare. He exhorted students to become job-providers. Emphasising the significance of technology, he asserted that there were immense opportunities in fields like artificial intelligence and robotics. The Governor acknowledged PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to enhance India’s global standing.

The Vice-President’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Haryana Minister for Higher Education Mool Chand Sharma, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra and MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh were present.

