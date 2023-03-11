Power Corp officials booked for negligence

Mahendragarh, March 10
The Narnaul police booked officials of the Power Corporation under Sections 304A and 337 in connection with the falling of a high-tension power cable on people during Holika Dahan in Maandi village. The incident claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl and injured four others.
