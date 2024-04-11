Power corpn begins maintenance work to prepare for demand spike

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 10

Amid the soaring temperatures, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has geared up to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers across the district. It has initiated maintenance work of feeders, wires, transformers and gauge-operated switches with an aim to minimise disruption and enhance efficiency.

Additionally, tree trimming work is being done to address potential hazards to power lines.

As per data, there are 915 feeders, around 90,000 transformers, 89 sub-stations of 33 kV capacity, 21 sub-stations of 132 kV in the district.

“Under the summer preparedness activities, the maintenance work is being done at the feeders, transformers and sub-stations, wherever it is required. It will help us to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and reducing the damage rate of transformers,” said Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN.

Work is underway in the residential areas these days. In fields, the UHBVN will start maintenance work during the wheat harvesting period when the requirement of power is minimal in fields, the SE said.

He said the work would help in catering to the growing energy demand in the district.

“There is a surge in the demand for electricity compared to last year, due to which we need to take some extra measures. On April 9 this year, the daily electricity demand was 63.19 lakh units, whereas the demand was 54.66 lakh units on the same day last year,” said Mann.

He said their focus was also on reducing the damage rate of transformers. Currently, the average damage rate stands at 5.67 per cent in the district. The damage rate of the rural areas stands at 5.82 per cent, while the prescribed limit is 6 per cent. In urban areas, the damage rate is 3.62 per cent, while the prescribed limit rate is 3 per cent.

