Power crisis will be over in a week: Min

Bhiwani, April 30
Shifting blame for electricity crisis in the state on the Delhi Government, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala has said it would be resolved in coming one week.
ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE
CM Khattar met Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday. We are hopeful of getting 500 MW power from Karnataka. We’ll also get 500 MW from Adani Power this week. — Ranjit Chautala, Power Minister
Addressing a gathering in Bhiwani’s Dhanana village today, Ranjit said the state had held talks with the Centre and private companies regarding the power supply. “I hope that the ongoing power crisis in the state will be over in a week,” he said.
Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, the minister said the power crisis had arisen due to the unprecedented hot weather and the disruption in supply by the Delhi Government. He said the Centre had approved 700 MW of power to Haryana from Delhi. “Had Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not approached the High Court and the Supreme Court, the order to divert the power supply wouldn’t have been stayed. Thus, there won’t have been any power shortage in Haryana,” he added.
The minister said Haryana was purchasing power at a high rate of Rs 12 per unit in public interest. “But still we are getting only 300 MW if we seek 1,000 MW. There is a competition for power in the market,” he added.
“Haryana has 7,600 MW power but we need 8,300 MW. This gap can be overcome from our Delhi pool. But the Delhi CM’s stand created problems for us. We have three units in Panipat thermal plant, two units in Yamunanagar and one in Hisar’s Khedar, we are also getting our share of power from the Jharli plant in Jhajjar,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull