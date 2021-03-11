Power crisis will be over in a week: Min

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 30

Shifting blame for electricity crisis in the state on the Delhi Government, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala has said it would be resolved in coming one week.

ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE CM Khattar met Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday. We are hopeful of getting 500 MW power from Karnataka. We’ll also get 500 MW from Adani Power this week. — Ranjit Chautala, Power Minister

Addressing a gathering in Bhiwani’s Dhanana village today, Ranjit said the state had held talks with the Centre and private companies regarding the power supply. “I hope that the ongoing power crisis in the state will be over in a week,” he said.

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, the minister said the power crisis had arisen due to the unprecedented hot weather and the disruption in supply by the Delhi Government. He said the Centre had approved 700 MW of power to Haryana from Delhi. “Had Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not approached the High Court and the Supreme Court, the order to divert the power supply wouldn’t have been stayed. Thus, there won’t have been any power shortage in Haryana,” he added.

The minister said Haryana was purchasing power at a high rate of Rs 12 per unit in public interest. “But still we are getting only 300 MW if we seek 1,000 MW. There is a competition for power in the market,” he added.

“Haryana has 7,600 MW power but we need 8,300 MW. This gap can be overcome from our Delhi pool. But the Delhi CM’s stand created problems for us. We have three units in Panipat thermal plant, two units in Yamunanagar and one in Hisar’s Khedar, we are also getting our share of power from the Jharli plant in Jhajjar,” he added.