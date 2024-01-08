Power cut over dues, Gurugram society uses gensets amid ban

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 7

Amid plunging air quality in Gurugram, ATS Triumph, a residential society in New Gurugram’s Sector 104, has been running on diesel generators (DG) for 10 days after Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) snapped its power supply.

As the condominium’s developer failed to set up the necessary 33kV infrastructure in the society and furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 5.6 crore, DHBVN has withdrawn electricity supply to it. Meanwhile, the developer has accused the power discom of tweaking norms of their agreement.

As the builder and discom are yet to come to a resolution, residents have sought the Gurugram administration’s help to get relief.

In July 2020, DHBVN had provided temporary supply of 11kV to the society, raising it to 4,328 kV the next year.

However, according to the conditions laid down by DHBVN, the developer had to ensure a bank guarantee of Rs 5.6 crore, create an internal electrical network and provide land for a switching station.

According to DHBVN, the developer had failed to deposit Rs 3.8 crore of the total bank guarantee and did not respond to repeated reminders by the discom.

When reached for his comment, DHBVN Managing Director PC Meena said he would review the matter this week.

A senior official said, “If the bank guarantee is not furnished, we are bound to cut the electricity supply. It is mandatory for the developer to construct a 33kV switching station in the society.”

He further said, “The builder was specifically told to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 5.6 crore. However, Rs 3.8 crore out of the sum is yet to be furnished. We have given them enough time and sent multiple reminders, but to no avail.”

A memorandum submitted by the residents to the DC stated, “How are we at fault? We are dependent on the DG sets and the builder is now asking us to pay for the fuel. The government needs to provide a solution”.

ATS Triumph, where construction started in 2011, has 424 flats and its residents have been demanding a permanent connection for long.

“We have complied with the agreement’s norms by furnishing a bank guarantee of Rs 1.8 crore and handing over 500sq yards to DHBVN,” a statement issued by developer read. “However, DHBVN is now insisting us to set up a switching station for the ultimate load of 25MVA instead of our sanctioned load of 4.38KVA. We have also been asked to furnish an additional bank guarantee amounting to Rs 3.8 crore, which is out of the then prevailing policy. We are discussing the matter with the discom and are trying to come to a resolution at the earliest.”

