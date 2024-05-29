Power cuts order of the day in Karnal as demand surges

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 28

Residents of Karnal district are grappling with frequent power cuts due to a significant surge in power demand. The demand increased to 124.4 lakh units on May 27, while it was 78.57 lakh on May 1.

The current demand has escalated to nearly double in comparison to last year on May 27 when the demand was 67.13 lakh units. Data of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) indicates that the demand for power is increasing day by day. On May 26 this year, the demand was 119 lakh units while the demand was 72.68 lakh units last year on this date.

The demand of all sectors, including domestic, urban and agriculture, has increased in comparison to last year. Both urban and rural areas have experienced a sharp increase in electricity consumption. Urban consumers used 42.5 lakh units on May 27, a substantial rise from 23.43 lakh units last year. Rural consumption also saw a significant jump to 34.19 lakh units, compared to 19.33 lakh units on the same date last year. The agriculture sector’s demand increased to 27.04 lakh units from 16.56 lakh units. However, industrial demand remained stable at 20.67 lakh units.

The UHBVN is now handling an average of 400-500 complaints daily regarding power cuts and related issues. The power cuts have significantly impacted daily life in the district.

Sunil Kumar, a local resident, expressed his frustration and said power cuts were unbearable, especially in the afternoons. Traders and industrialists are also feeling the pinch. “Unscheduled power cuts affect our business as the work is totally dependent on power supply,” said Jagjeet Singh, who runs a machine workshops which require welding works.

“During peak hours in summer, power cuts cause a lot of discomfort,” said Sachin Sharma, a local resident.

Rishipal, a farmer, said, “Any disruption in power supply can delay the paddy cultivation in the fields. We request the authorities to ensure a constant power supply.”

Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Karnal Circle, has urged residents to report problems on helpline number 1912, where complaints are logged and tracked. Consumers can also call their Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) concerned for assistance.

Despite the surge in demand, Mann assured that there was no power shortage or overloading and that the supply to agricultural fields was consistent. To manage the increased volume of complaints, the UHBVN has assigned additional staff to night shifts, and an SDO-level officer is now overseeing issues at the Bijli Suvidha Kendra in Sector-12.

