Power engineers’ body organises gate meeting on retirement issue

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 21

Members of the Haryana Power Generation Engineers’ Association (HPGEA) on Friday held a gate meeting at all power plants across the state, including the Panipat Thermal power station (PTPS) against the government’s decision of re-engagement of the officers after retirement on cadre posts.

Scores of officers gathered at the gate and showed resentment against the illegal and unfair decision of the management.

Sanjay Ahlawat, general secretary of association, said many officers at the level of executive engineer, chief engineer and director were re-engaged by the management recently. This was a very unfortunate decision as it would affect the promotion of other eligible and deserving officers. This type of re-engagement was done for the first time in the history of the HPGCL, he said.

All engineers are gathered here today to show their resentment against the unilateral and unjustified decision of the management. The agitation will be continued and escalate till the management withdraws its decision, he added.

All power plants of the HPGCL are running full to capacity due to all-out efforts of their engineers and staff even though there is a huge shortage of staff, he said.

Even during the recent summer season when there was a huge demand of power and the state was reeling under power shortage due to the non-availability of power from Adani, he added.