Power engineers protest against XEN’s suspension

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 22

Members of the Haryana Power Generation Engineers Association (HPGEA) today met at the main gate of the Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS) to protest against the suspension of Executive Engineer (XEN) Sudeep Nandi, who was posted in the boiler maintenance division-1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar.

The protesters said contractual workers were on a dharna for the past 49 days at the plant to get their appointments done through the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. This has led to many problems, but preventive work could not be carried out due to the strike. Consequently, Unit-1 was forced to shut down.

Nandi was suspended with immediate effect.

On this occasion, Surajbhan SE, Sunil Dureja SE, Ashok Kumar Chopra, SE, Vikas Wadhwa, SE, and representatives of the HPGEA, Ravindra Yadav, Sanjay Ahlawat, Amit Chawla, Pawan and others were present.