Power outages result in misery

FREQUENT electricity cuts have added to misery of the people who are already facing the unprecedented hot weather conditions. It has become unbearable, especially for old persons and children, to stay at their homes without the fans working. The government should improve power supply immediately so that people don’t have to face the problems caused by power cuts. Anil Kumar, Professor Colony, Yamunanagar

Depute traffic cops outside bus stand

COMMUTERS and other passengers have to face inconvenience due to traffic jams outside the new bus stand. Drivers of Haryana Roadways and private buses do not follow traffic rules, leading to traffic congestion. Usually, the smooth flow traffic gets obstructed when drivers turn their buses from the main gate as their is not enough space. There is an urgent need of deputation of traffic cops to ease out congestion. Deepak Rathi, Rohtak

Garbage not being disposed of properly

IN the absence of scientific disposal, garbage dumps in the city are getting bigger. The garbage must be segregated, processed and disposed of scientifically, but it is being dumped at various open sites. The orders of National Green Tribunal are also being flouted. Not only the garbage is being dumped in open spaces but also being burnt, causing air pollution. The government must pay attention and get the waste treated and disposed of in a scientific manner so that there are no adverse affect on the environment.

Naresh Bhardwaj, Kurukshetra

