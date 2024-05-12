Power supply disrupted in Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, May 11

Power supply was disrupted in Gurugram and Faridabad as Delhi-NCR was hit by powerful dust storms on Friday.

Water supply restored The supply of potable water remained interrupted last night due to power breakdown because of the thunderstorm and its after-effects. However, the supply has been restored now. — Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer (Infra-2), GMDA Repair work underway While power supply in a majority of the affected areas of various subdivisions has been restored, work on repairing the damaged supply network is underway. — DHBVN official, faridabad

A storm with a speed of 45 to 60 km per hour swept Gurugram and its adjoining areas on Friday night, uprooting trees, disrupting power and drinking water supplies at several places. Besides, tin sheds were blown away in the strong winds at some places. Fortunately, no loss of human life was reported.

Residents across Gurugram complained of unpleasant experiences as power supply snapped for several hours, forcing them to spend the night without power. Hundreds of trees were seen uprooted and broken branches were lying on the roads disrupting traffic in many areas. Electricity poles also fell down at a few places.

There were reports of trees getting uprooted in Sector-23, Sector-4, Jacobpura, Sector-15, Patel Nagar, Sector-67, Sector-46 and many other areas of the city. It caused road blockades at many places causing inconvenience to the public. In Sector-15, a car was damaged after a tree fell on it. In Sohna town, a peepal tree was uprooted damaging as many as five shops.

Many residents frantically called the phone numbers of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to enquire about the power situation, but got no response.

A senior DHBVN official said, in most cases, the power corporation teams were able to restore power supply quickly, but in some cases, it took a little longer than usual due to various factors. In some areas, power cuts continued on Saturday.

Preeti Kalra of Sector-23A, said on Saturday evening that the power supply had not been restored in her area and the DHBVN authorities were not responding to her enquiries. Power disruption also affected the supply of potable water in many areas.

Residents a harassed lot

Faridabad: Meanwhile, the gusty windstorm that hit the region last night also left the power supply disrupted in several parts of the district.

“There has been no power supply in our village since 10.30 pm last night as around six of the electricity poles and two transformers got damaged in the storm,” said a resident of Machhgar village in Faridabad.

He said they had complained to the department concerned, but there was no satisfactory response from officials regarding the resumption of power supply.

“The supply cannot be restored till the poles and the damaged infrastructure is repaired,” said sources in the DHBVN here.

Power supply remained disconnected or disrupted for six to 12 hours in many parts of the city — including Kheri Kalan village, NIT, Pali and Sainik colony in Sector 49.

Ram Rattan of Kheri Kalan village said the power supply was resumed after about 12 hours of disruption. Supply in many residential societies of Greater Faridabad and those located near Badkhal and the Surajkund road were also affected for various durations since last night. Additionally, many trees and plants got uprooted during the storm.

