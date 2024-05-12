 Power supply disrupted in Gurugram, Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Power supply disrupted in Gurugram, Faridabad

Power supply disrupted in Gurugram, Faridabad

Trees and electricity poles uprooted

Power supply disrupted in Gurugram, Faridabad

An uprooted tree lying on a road in Sector 46 of Gurugram. Photo: Kulwinder Sandhu



Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, May 11

Power supply was disrupted in Gurugram and Faridabad as Delhi-NCR was hit by powerful dust storms on Friday.

Water supply restored

The supply of potable water remained interrupted last night due to power breakdown because of the thunderstorm and its after-effects. However, the supply has been restored now. — Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer (Infra-2), GMDA

Repair work underway

While power supply in a majority of the affected areas of various subdivisions has been restored, work on repairing the damaged supply network is underway. — DHBVN official, faridabad

A storm with a speed of 45 to 60 km per hour swept Gurugram and its adjoining areas on Friday night, uprooting trees, disrupting power and drinking water supplies at several places. Besides, tin sheds were blown away in the strong winds at some places. Fortunately, no loss of human life was reported.

Residents across Gurugram complained of unpleasant experiences as power supply snapped for several hours, forcing them to spend the night without power. Hundreds of trees were seen uprooted and broken branches were lying on the roads disrupting traffic in many areas. Electricity poles also fell down at a few places.

There were reports of trees getting uprooted in Sector-23, Sector-4, Jacobpura, Sector-15, Patel Nagar, Sector-67, Sector-46 and many other areas of the city. It caused road blockades at many places causing inconvenience to the public. In Sector-15, a car was damaged after a tree fell on it. In Sohna town, a peepal tree was uprooted damaging as many as five shops.

Many residents frantically called the phone numbers of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to enquire about the power situation, but got no response.

A senior DHBVN official said, in most cases, the power corporation teams were able to restore power supply quickly, but in some cases, it took a little longer than usual due to various factors. In some areas, power cuts continued on Saturday.

Preeti Kalra of Sector-23A, said on Saturday evening that the power supply had not been restored in her area and the DHBVN authorities were not responding to her enquiries. Power disruption also affected the supply of potable water in many areas.

Residents a harassed lot

Faridabad: Meanwhile, the gusty windstorm that hit the region last night also left the power supply disrupted in several parts of the district.

“There has been no power supply in our village since 10.30 pm last night as around six of the electricity poles and two transformers got damaged in the storm,” said a resident of Machhgar village in Faridabad.

He said they had complained to the department concerned, but there was no satisfactory response from officials regarding the resumption of power supply.

“The supply cannot be restored till the poles and the damaged infrastructure is repaired,” said sources in the DHBVN here.

Power supply remained disconnected or disrupted for six to 12 hours in many parts of the city — including Kheri Kalan village, NIT, Pali and Sainik colony in Sector 49.

Ram Rattan of Kheri Kalan village said the power supply was resumed after about 12 hours of disruption. Supply in many residential societies of Greater Faridabad and those located near Badkhal and the Surajkund road were also affected for various durations since last night. Additionally, many trees and plants got uprooted during the storm.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

2
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

3
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

4
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

5
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

6
India

Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark

7
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

8
India

Narendra Modi is a 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires': Rahul Gandhi

9
Science Technology

This WhatsApp feature will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures

10
Haryana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

Fake holiday package gang busted

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar