Power, water supply disruption leaves Sonepat parched, angry

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 12

Enraged at the disruption of electricity and water supply due to a windstorm, residents of the Chintpurni Colony blocked the traffic on the main Sector 14 road on Sunday. People raised slogans against the power corporation. Commuters had to face a lot of problems due to the traffic blockade.

Power supply was also disrupted in the Sector 14 market due to which shopkeepers were forced to run their shops on generators for two days.

The supply of water also got badly hit in more than a dozen of colonies, including Prabhu Nagar Mandi, Sikka Colony, Tara Nagar, Rajender Nagar, Janta Colony, Dahiya Colony, Fazilpur, Garhi Brahmanan, Mayur Vihar, etc. Potable water is being supplied to these colonies through water tankers.

After getting information, Inspector Jai Bhagwan reached the spot and pacified the protesters and promised to resolve their problems. Following the assurance, the residents lifted the blockade. Thereafter, a Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) team reached the spot and fixed the broken power lines, bringing relief to the residents as water and electricity supply was restored after 40 hours.

During the high-speed thunderstorm on Friday night, power had got snapped in the area. Power lines were damaged in the Chintpurni Colony, following which the power supply was disrupted in the New Chintpurni Colony, Adarsh Nagar and some parts of Sector 14 as well. Consequently, the potable water supply also got badly hit.

The protestors alleged that they had been regularly complaining about the power disruption in their area to the officials, who didn’t pay heed to their concerns.

The people alleged that some trees in a private school were left bending after the storm, snapping the power lines, due to which the power supply got disrupted.

BJP leader Rajiv Jain and councillor Surender Madaan also visited the area and pacified the residents. Jain assured them that the trees would be trimmed as needed.

The power supply was also disrupted in the Sector 14 market due to the broken electricity line. Shopkeepers were forced to run their shops on generators for two days.

After getting information about a traffic blockade by residents at the Chintpurni Colony, they also tried to block the Gandhi chowk. But Inspector Jai Bhagwan pacified the shopkeepers and called the power department personnel to the spot to restore the power supply in their locality.

Jain further said due to the disruption of power supply, the supply of water also got badly hit in more than dozen of colonies, including Prabhu Nagar Mandi, Sikka Colony, Tara Nagar, Rajender Nagar, Janta Colony, Dahiya Colony, Fazilpur, Garhi Brahmanan, Mayur Vihar etc. Potable water is being supplied to these colonies through water tankers, he said.

