Powerlifter gets rousing welcome

Panipat, January 22
Saurabh Rohilla of Panipat has bagged the gold medal in the National Powerlifting Benchpress Championship held in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. A total of 800 players across India participated in the event. People of his locality, Jyoti Colony, gave him a rousing welcome after he reached home on Sunday.
Rohilla got the medal in 105-kg weight category by lifting 246 kg weight, and won the title “Strongman of India” in the junior category. He said he had been practising for the championship for thepast one year.
