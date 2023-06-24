PPP-related plaints will be settled in two months: CM

Chandigarh, June 23
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said complaints of citizens received regarding income verification being done under the Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in the next two months.
For this, ADCs have been given overriding power to update the income entered in the PPP by verifying the income on the basis of documents, said Khattar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi
Second Address at joint session of US Congress
All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views
Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP