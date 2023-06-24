PPP-related plaints will be settled in two months: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said complaints of citizens received regarding income verification being done under the Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in the next two months.

For this, ADCs have been given overriding power to update the income entered in the PPP by verifying the income on the basis of documents, said Khattar.