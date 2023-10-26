PR agency for Haryana cops on anvil

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 25

The Haryana Police, in an effort to manage and enhance its public relations and social media presence, have invited proposals from PR firms for the same.

In a tender released recently, it invited proposals to this effect, with November 1 as the last date. As per the notice issued on October 17, the technical bid is scheduled to open on November 2.

The tender stated that the successful bidder would be required to develop a comprehensive PR and social media strategy, aligned with the goals of the state police, along with creating content for social media platforms.

