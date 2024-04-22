Jhajjar: Prakhya Gulia felicitated for clearing UPSC exam

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 21

A felicitation function was organised at Badli here today to honour Prakhya Gulia for cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination, results of which were declared recently.

Asha Hooda, wife of former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, was the chief guest at the occasion. She congratulated Prakhya and her family for the glorious achievement.

“When daughters move forward, society moves towards progress and improvement. Taking inspiration from her, many other daughters will dream of achieving great heights. Seeing talents like Prakhya, every girl believes that no matter how big the dream is, it can come true,” said Asha Hooda.

