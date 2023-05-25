Pre-arrest bail plea by IAS officer: Punjab and Haryana High Court reserves verdict

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today reserved verdict on a petition filed by IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya for the grant of anticipatory bail in a corruption case registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station in Panchkula.

Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill reserved the order after listening to the rival contentions in detail. Claiming to have been falsely implicated in the case due to “motivated considerations”, Dahiya, in his petition, submitted that he was posted as Commissioner, Haryana Skill Development Department in Panchkula.

It was added that the FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 and 120 of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Rinku Manchanda, running an education institution. Bills of Rs 50 lakh, due to be paid to the complainant, were pending with the department It was alleged that the complainant approached a co-accused, who allegedly referred her to another co-accused Poonam Chopra.