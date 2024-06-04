Precision meets craft: Jeweller creates miniature replica of World Cup trophy

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 3

The ICC T20 World Cup has begun, and Sajjan Soni, a cricket fan from Sirsa, has crafted a miniature World Cup replica made of gold and silver. This miniature creation weighs 230 milligrams.

Sajjan said he had been making the gold and silver replicas of every World Cup trophy since 1987. After the tournament ends, he gifts these replicas to a player. Soni mentioned that he had prepared the cup even before the start of this tournament, using 190 mg of silver and 40 mg of gold.

The replica he has created 10 millimeters long and 1.50 millimeters wide. He said it took him 32 minutes to make the replica. His first creation took 90 minutes and weighed 840 mg. So far, he has created more than 10 replicas of the trophies.

Sajjan, a jeweller by profession, has also crafted a miniature Taj Mahal. He mentioned that he has never attended a live cricket match, but has always desired to do something unique for the sport. He watches live cricket matches on the television and whenever possible, tries his hand at playing cricket.

Sajjan said his aim is to keep the interest in sports alive. He also wanted to ensure that the authenticity of handicrafts does not disappear in this mechanical age. He believed that in this age of machines, handicrafts are losing their identity, and he tried to make efforts to keep these alive.

Notably, Sajjan has made logos for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games out of gold and silver. He has also crafted trophies for the FIFA World Cup and other events.

