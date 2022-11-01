Pregnant woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

A six-month pregnant woman died while undergoing treatment under mysterious circumstances at a local hospital.

The father of the deceased, Sapna (24), has accused her husband, Rahul of Sirhaul village, and in-laws of murdering her for dowry. He alleged that even on Diwali, she was assaulted. After a demand for dowry, the deceased’s brother had transferred Rs 30,000 to her husband’s account but on Sunday, they were informed that she died in the hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rahul and his family members under Sections 304B, 498A and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 18 police station.

“We handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the autopsy and are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of death. Further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” said Sub-Inspector Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.