Prenatal gender determination racket busted

Mahendragarh, April 27

The district health authorities, with the help of their counterparts in Delhi, today unearthed an inter-state prenatal sex determination racket with the arrest of four persons.

Dr Ramesh Chander Arya, Civil Surgeon, said they got information about some agents active in the district who were getting prenatal sex determination tests done in Nangloi and nearby areas of Delhi.

“Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Nodal Officer (PNDT) Dr Vijay Yadav was formed to conduct a raid at the said place. Thereafter, a decoy customer contacted one of the agents, who took her to a house in the Bhajanpura area of Nangloi (Delhi) in an auto-rickshaw where a man, identified as Kapil Kasana of UP, performed her test by using a machine and revealed the sex of the foetus,” he added.

Dr Arya said the Mahendragarh team with the help of the Delhi health authorities conducted a raid at the house and nabbed Kapil along with three others who were present there — Rajenderi, Ram Bhateri of Bhajanpura and Satyendra of Nangloi. A case was registered against the four, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Monica Gupta said violation of PC & PNDT Act would not be allowed in the district under any circumstances.

