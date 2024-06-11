Prenatal gender test racket busted, tout held

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 10

A team of the Health Department, Kurukshetra, busted a sex determination test racket after conducting a raid in Nawanshahr of Punjab on Saturday.

Though the doctor involved in the racket managed to escape, a tout identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Chandigarh, was nabbed by the health officials. Kurukshetra Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer for the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act Dr Ramesh Sabharwal said, “Following a tip-off that a tout from Chandigarh was involved in the sex determination test racket, a decoy was sent and a deal was fixed at Rs 45,000 for the test. The tout initially had told that he would get the test conducted in Ambala, but later he asked the decoy to reach Dera Bassi. However, the test was not conducted. The tout had taken the money and asked the decoy to come again. On Saturday, he took the decoy to Nawanshahr in Punjab and got the ultrasound done at the Medico scan ultrasound centre. A team of the Kurukshetra Health Department comprising Dr Gaurav Bansal, Dr Rishi Saini, Rajiv and Manoj followed the tout.

As per information, after getting a signal from the decoy woman, the tout was nabbed and Rs 6,000 was recovered from his possession. The doctor involved in the racket was a habitual offender, and there had been cases against him in the past too. However, he managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is being conducted by the Punjab Police.

