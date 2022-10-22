Preparations reviewed for solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 21

The Commissioner, Ambala Division, Renu Phulia, held a review meeting regarding the solar eclipse fair to be held on October 25 and directed officials to ensure that all arrangements were in place on time.

The Commissioner said, “The Solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be seen from 4.27 pm to 5.39 pm. About five lakh devotees are expected to reach the Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, Jyotisar and Pehowa Tirtha besides other important sarovars of Kurukshetra. Saints from across the country will reach here and the Shahi snan (royal bath) for the saints will be organised at the Yudhishthira ghat of the Brahma Sarovar.”

Besides the saints, devotees from across the country are expected to reach Kurukshetra to take holy dip. A 50-bed temporary health facility will be set up at the LNJP Hospital for the devotees and visitors. To ensure that no one losses life due to drowning, 30 teams with 20 motorboats will be deployed at the Brahma Sarovar, Sannihit Sarovar, Jyotisar and Pehowa. A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be deployed.

For the convenience of the devotees coming from different districts, 310 special buses will run in the state. Besides this, 145 buses of the Kurukshetra depot will also ply and special trains will also run.

The administration has divided the Mela area into 20 sectors to maintain security. For the management and security, HCS officers, more than six IPS officers, and over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, ADC Akhil Pilani, SP Surinder Singh Bhoria and other district officials were present during the meeting.