Prepare action plan for waste processing, management: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation (MC) Faridabad to come up with a comprehensive action plan for the processing of legacy and fresh waste, leachate management, refuse-derived fuel (RDF) disposal and the setting up of a waste-to-energy plant at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram and Pali site in Faridabad.