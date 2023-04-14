Prepare action plan for waste processing, management: CS

Chandigarh, April 13
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation (MC) Faridabad to come up with a comprehensive action plan for the processing of legacy and fresh waste, leachate management, refuse-derived fuel (RDF) disposal and the setting up of a waste-to-energy plant at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram and Pali site in Faridabad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...