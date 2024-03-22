Prerana programme: Students to visit PM’s school in Gujarat for experiential learning

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 21

The District Education Department directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the district to register students of classes IX to XII for ‘Prerana: An Experiential Learning programme’ launched by the Union Ministry of Education.

It is a week-long programme for the students at the vernacular school in Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied.

Two (a girl and a boy) students from each district of the country would be selected to visit the vernacular school under the experiential learning programme.

“The main phase of the programme is expected to begin in April. For this the Prerana portal reopened from March 15 for registration of children,” the DEO said.

“The curriculum of the programme has been designed on nine-themes, including- ‘Swabhiman and Vinay’, ‘Shaurya and Sahas’, ‘Parishram and Samarpan’, ‘Karuna and Sewa’, ‘Vividhta and Ekta’, ‘Satyanishtha and Shuchita’, ‘Navachar and Jigyasa’, ‘Shraddha and Vishwas’, and ‘Swatantrata and Kartavya’. The programme would help develop a sense of belonging and pride among the students,” said Devender Dutt, nodal officer of the programme.

Dutt further said that the selection of students would be done on the basis of a prescribed format through registration on the portal. The selected students would be accompanied by a female teacher from the district, Dutt added.

According to the programme every batch would have 20 students from 10 districts, he said. A total of 80 batches of 20 students each (10 girls and 10 boys) and 10 teachers would participate in the programme for 80 weeks to cover representation from all the districts in the country, Dutt said.

The one-week course would include focus areas such as indigenous knowledge system, games and sports, health and food related to Ayurveda, sacred geometry, science and art related to architecture, natural dyes, printing and weaving related to textiles, astronomy, performing and visual science, mythology and legends, new technology and their creative uses, cameras, drones, computers and inspirational Indians personalities etc, the officer explained.

Residential programme

Prerana is a week-long residential programme for selected students of classes IX to XII. It is an experiential and inspirational learning programme for students with the best-in-class technology where heritage will meet innovation. The programme will run from a vernacular school in Vadnagar of Mehsana district in Gujarat.

Focus areas

Indigenous knowledge system, sports, ayurveda, sacred geometry, science, architecture, natural dyes, printing, textiles, astronomy, visual science, mythology, technology and inspirational Indians.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Panipat