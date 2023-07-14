Prescribe only generic drugs, Vij to medical college directors

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 13

Health Minister Anil Vij has issued a letter to directors of all government-run medical colleges to ensure that only generic medicines are prescribed to patients.

“Time and again the doctors at all health institutions have been instructed to prescribe generic medicines. Despite this, it has been observed that doctors in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines. This has been viewed seriously,” say the orders.

The Health Minister has asked the heads of institutions to ensure compliance, adding that if anyone continues to be non-compliant, he/she would be liable for action.

“Further, it may be ensured that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed,” he says.

However, sources maintain that the orders would not prove effective unless a well-defined mechanism is devised to monitor the prescription of drugs by doctors.

Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab said the directions had been conveyed to all HoDs. “Strict action will be taken against the doctors not complying with the orders,” he said.

#Anil Vij #Rohtak