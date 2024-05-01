Present govt hampered work on 10 approved health projects: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 30

Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today campaigned in various villages of the Badli Assembly segment and enumerated development works undertaken there during the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Hooda.

Would have put Jhajjar on top of health map Deepender claimed had the Congress remained in power, the 10 sanctioned institutes would have been completed and Jhajjar district would have been shining on the map of health services across the nation.

“To make Haryana a hub of healthcare and education, I had got 10 institutes of national level sanctioned apart from Badhsa AIIMS-2, National Cancer Institute (NCI). Out of these, the AIIMS-2 and the NCI were set up and they also started working but the state government changed in 2014. Thereafter, the BJP government hampered the work of all remaining 10 institutions of Badhsa AIIMS-2 campus,” he said.

“These approved health institutions included 600-bed national cardiovascular centre, 500-beded general hospital, national transplantation centre, national centre for child health, digestive disease centre, 200-beded national institute for geriatrics, rehabilitation centre, 120-bed centre for blood disorders, centre for laboratory medicine, national centre for nursing education and research,” he added.

Deepender assured the people that with everyone’s cooperation, he would get the work of all sanctioned institutes of Badhsa AIIMS-2 campus completed on a war footing.

Targeting the BJP and its candidate from Rohtak, he said in the last 10 years, the BJP government and its MPs could not bring any new project for the development of the area. Even after 10 years, the BJP government was cutting the ribbon of the projects approved and constructed by the Congress because they did not have any work of their own to show the people.

“In the last five years, both the BJP-JJP together committed scams and just before the elections they have separated and are now talking about getting each other investigated,” Deepender added. The Congress candidates campaigned at Khedka Gujjar, Goyla Kalan, Shahpur, Desalpur, Jagratpur, Gangadwa, Gubhana, Luksar, Majri, Badli, Dariyapur, Lagarpur, Devrakhana, Lohat, Badhsa, Mundakheda, Ismailpur, Fatehpur, Yakubpur etc.

