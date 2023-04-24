President Droupadi Murmu to chair NDRI convocation today

Tribune News Service

Karnal/hisar, April 23

President Droupadi Murmu will chair the 19th convocation ceremony of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, tomorrow and confer degrees on the students. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also participate in the convocation ceremony.

Khattar reviews arrangements Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Karnal a day before the arrival of the President. He held meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements. The CM also interacted with party workers.

NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh said the institution was geared up to welcome the first citizen of India. He said 542 degrees will be conferred on 77 BTech, 307 masters, and 158 PhD students of the institute. Dr Singh further said gold medals and merit certificates would be given to the toppers.

Haryana Director-General of Police PK Agrawal and ADGP Alok Kumar Mittar on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements for the arrival of the President. The DGP said they had made elaborate security arrangements. “The administration is fully prepared for the arrival of the President of India,” said the DGP.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary would also attend the convocation ceremony.

Later, the President will go to Hisar to chair the 25th convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. The President will arrive at 4 pm and will stay for 50 minutes.

University Vice Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj said 124 students would be conferred gold medals for their achievements, while 128 students would be given doctorate degrees at the convocation.