President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair on February 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, Janaury 10

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Fair on February 2. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to extend an invitation to the President for the fair, which she has accepted. The fair is scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 18.

#Droupadi Murmu #Manohar Lal Khattar