President Murmu opens 7th International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 29

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday opened the seventh International Seminar on World Peace and Harmony Insights from Srimad Bhagavad Gita at Kurukshetra University here.

She reached the Brahma Sarovar here to attend the International Gita Mahotsav 2022.

The president will inaugurate the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh pavilions and the Gita sculpture park at Purushottampura Bagh here.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and state Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal were also in attendance.

