President nod to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, 13 members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

President Droupadi Murmu has given sanction to prosecute Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) ex-Chairman KC Bangar, presently posted as advisor, climate change, in the BJP-JJP government and 13 former members of the Commission for offences under Sections 7, 13 (1)(a) and (d) read with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

3 incidents of ‘irregularities’ The sanction for prosecution is related to three incidents — irregularities committed in HCS-2001, HCS-2004 and in the selection of faculty at Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial College, Sirsa

These are related to the misuse of the official position by making illegal gratification n the selections

The sanction for the prosecution is related to three incidents mentioned in FIR No. 20 of October 18, 2005, registered at the police station, State Vigilance Bureau, Hisar.

These are related to the misuse of the official position by making illegal gratification in the selections of the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services Exam in the year 2001 and 2004 and also in the selection of assistant professors and lecturers in Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial Engineering College, Sirsa, where ineligible candidates were selected and suitable and eligible candidates neglected.

For irregularities committed in the HCS-2001 exam, the then HPSC Chairman KC Bangar and members of the Commission Mahinder Singh Shahstri, NN Yadav, Dayal Singh, Narender Viddhyaalankar and Jagdish Rai are allegedly involved. For irregularities committed in the HCS-2004 exam, then members of the Commission Dungar Ram, Chatter Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Satbir Singh, Ranbir Singh Hooda, Om Prakash Bishnoi and Santosh Singh are allegedly involved.

For irregularities committed in the selection of the faculty at Sirsa’s Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial Engineering College, then HPSC chairman KC Bangar and members of the Commission-Mahinder Singh Shastri, Pardeep Chaudhary (presently a Congress MLA from Kalka constituency), Dayal Singh, Narender Viddhyaalankar and Jagdish Rai are allegedly involved.

The appointments were made during the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) regime under CM Om Prakash Chautala. Bangar, who was close to INLD, is now in the JJP.

Haryana Governor had requested the President to issue sanction for prosecution against the ex-HPSC Chairman and other members of the Commission, vide three letters, dated December 14, 2022. The FIR No. 20 was registered for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The letter according the sanction was sent to the Haryana Government. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (earlier State Vigilance Bureau) can now file chargesheet against the accused in the case.