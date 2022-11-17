President to launch health scheme from Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 16

President of India Droupadi Murmu will launch the Haryana Government’s Mukhya Mantri Swasthaya Sarvekshan Yojana for the comprehensive free of cost health check-up of the entire population of the state from Kurukshetra on November 29.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha today said President Murmu would visit Kurukshetra during the Gita Mahotsav and she, along with Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, would launch the scheme, for which the district administration and the Health Department had started making preparations. A state-level event would be held at the LNJP hospital, he added.