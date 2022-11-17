President to launch health scheme from Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, November 16
President of India Droupadi Murmu will launch the Haryana Government’s Mukhya Mantri Swasthaya Sarvekshan Yojana for the comprehensive free of cost health check-up of the entire population of the state from Kurukshetra on November 29.
Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha today said President Murmu would visit Kurukshetra during the Gita Mahotsav and she, along with Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, would launch the scheme, for which the district administration and the Health Department had started making preparations. A state-level event would be held at the LNJP hospital, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...