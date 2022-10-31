Presiding officer found dead at Fatehpur

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 30

A presiding officer on election duty was found dead in Fatehpur village of Saraswati Nagar block here this morning. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (57) of Sector 17, Jagadhri. The reason behind the death is yet to be known.

He was posted as a teacher at a government school in Yamunanagar district. Ashok Kumar had reportedly gone to sleep after having dinner last night, but was found dead around 5.30 am today. He was staying with other members of the polling team at a school in Fatehpur village where two booths (number 36 and 37) had been set up for the zila parishad and block samiti poll. City Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer, Saraswati Nagar, Ashok Kumar said an employee was found dead in Fatehpur village, but the polling at the booths set up in the said village went on smoothly. Chhappar police station SHO Jasbir Singh said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.