Presiding officers given EVM, VVPAT training in Karnal

Karnal, April 23

In view of the Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly byelections, a training programme was organised at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium on Tuesday, in which Presiding Officers (POs) and alternative POs were trained about the election process. They were imparted training about the EVM, VVPAT, ballot unit and control unit.

In the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Akhil Pilani, Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta, Assandh SDM Virendra Dhull, Indri SDM Ashok Kumar, Gharaunda SDM Rajesh Soni, and City Magistrate Shubham, the CEO zila parishad and nodal officer for training Vivek Chudhary conducted the training in two sessions and each session had an attendance of 275 officials.

Chaudhary directed the officials to ensure elections in an unbiased, independent and peaceful manner. Through powerpoint presentations, he made the officials aware about the different steps of the election process.

He directed the POs, and APOs not to change the designated location of the polling booth at their own level. They must reach the booth a day before the polling. Tents of candidates can be set up in a shape prescribed by the Election Commission of India at a distance of 200 metres from the boundary wall of the polling booth. “In violation of this, PO can have it removed,” he added. The POs and APOs were informed that EVMs and VVPATs should not be kept near the window of the polling booth. They must ensure all voters cast their vote after the designated time period outside the booth.

Chaudhary said a white colour paper had been designated for the Lok Sabha elections and pink colour for the Assembly byelections. The people of Karnal Assembly segment would first cast their vote for the Lok Sabha and later for the Assembly seat. He said government employees, legislators, ministers and those receiving allowances from the government, anganwadi workers and others could not become polling agents. The appointment letter of the polling agent must have the candidate’s signature. The POs would ensure the signature of the polling agent on whichever form was filled –form 17A, 17B, 17C and others. He was instructed to complete the mock poll process 90 minutes before the actual voting in the presence of the agents. This process should involve distribution of 50 votes equally, including NOTA (none of the above). After conducting the mock poll, he should ensure that the total votes cast and the slips from VVPAT were tallied and the polling agent’s signature be obtained on the control unit. All POs would keep a record of mock poll and seal it in a black envelope. He briefed about the steps to be taken in case the EVM malfunctioned and said that they would inform the ARO about any malfunction in the EVM. If the ballot unit and control unit malfunctioned during the polling, the entire set must be replaced.

