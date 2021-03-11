Karnal: The biology association and the women development cell of Dyal Singh College organised a workshop on prevention of breast cancer through self-examination. Dr Vineeta Goel, Director and HoD, radiation oncology, and Dr Shubha Garg, consultant surgical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, were the two resource persons for the day. Dr Shweta Yadav, president of the biology association introduced the theme of the workshop to the audience. DrAashima Gakhar, principal, Dyal Singh College, welcomed the speakers for the occasion. The two cancer specialists explained the techniques of self-examination, which one could use to detect the early signs of breast cancer through live demonstrations. They used dummies to give hands-on training for breast examination.

Admission process begins at varsity

Palwal: The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has announced the starting of the admission process in various skill courses for the new academic session. Applications will be accepted from June 10. For more information, students can visit theuniversity website. Information related to courses and admission can be obtained by toll free number 18001800147. A total of 800 seats in 35 courses are available.

Vaccination drive organised

Yamunanagar: Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, organised Covid-19 vaccination drive in association with Barclays, United Way and Rubicon. As many as 170 staff and students were vaccinated either with second dose or booster dose. Dr Kartik Aggarwal from Aggarwal Hospital, Jagadhri, and his team conducted the vaccination drive . Dr Ramesh Kumar, general secretary, congratulated the staff and students for successful conduct of vaccination drive and advised the staff to conduct more such social activities for the welfare of society in future also. Anil Budhiraja, principal, thanked Dr Kartik Aggarwal and his team for the successful vaccination drive.

Workshop on 'thin film technique'

Gurugram: The department of physics of Gurugram University, Sector 51, Gurugram, hosted a one-day workshop on 'Thin film technique'. The keynote speaker was Dr RK Garg, Technical Application Service, New Delhi. The session was presided over by Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university. DrGarg discussed the importance of thin films in modern technology and their various aspects with the students in detail. The students were also taught how to operate modern machines. This includes an understanding of thin-film technology, which is widely used in optical instruments, environmentally advanced applications, telecommunications equipment, and power equipment.