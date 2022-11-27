Prez to inaugurate state pavilion at Gita Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 26

The Haryana pavilion being set up as part of the International Gita Mahotsav will showcase achievements of the state government over the last eight years and schemes of around 30 departments.

The pavilion is being set up in Purushottam Pura Bagh at Brahma Sarovar. It will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, who will attend the International Gita Mahotsav on November 29.

“The expo will continue till December 4. It will showcase schemes and works of 30 state government departments. People will not only learn about the success and development of the state, but also get detailed information on public welfare schemes of various departments,” said Amit Aggarwal, Director General, Information and Public Relations Department.

Besides, a pavilion of the IGM’s partner state Madhya Pradesh is also being set up. Over 120 folk artistes from the MP will perform from November 29 to December 4.