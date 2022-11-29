Prez to open Gita Mahotsav key events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the main events to be held as part of the “International Gita Mahotsav-2022” with Gita Pujan at Brahma Sarovar at 11 am tomorrow. Thereafter, she will inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

The President will also visit the state exhibition, Haryana pavilion, crafts garden and the pavilions of partner state Madhya Pradesh.

She will then virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of three big projects of the state government, including an e-ticketing system in Haryana transport and the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana.

She will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Sirsa district. The 539-bed medical college will be built on 22 acres at a cost of around Rs 1,090 crore. Having 100 MBBS seats, the college will be situated only 2.6 km from the Sirsa railway station and 1.9 km from the Sirsa bus stand.

A government spokesperson said accommodation for 500 students (300 boys and 200 girls) and 100 interns would be provided in double seating arrangement in the college. The hostel block would also include facilities like a kitchen, dining area, gym, yoga room, recreation room and a reading room etc.

The Prescient would also be the chief guest at the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, where she would confer degrees on graduates.

On November 30, the President will interact with Olympians and other sportspersons, besides Asha workers involved in making PM Modi’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign a success in the state.