Panchayati Raj Institutions poll to be held by November 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be held by November 30. An order by Anil Malik, Additional Chief Secretary, Development and Panchayats, said the State Election Commission would hold the elections. TNS

MLA special invitee to VS panel

Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has nominated MLA Jagdish Nayar as a special invitee to serve on the committee on the Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions with effect from September 28 for the remaining period of 2022-23. The notification was issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Thursday. TNS

Roof collapse kills couple

Kurukshetra: A couple died after the roof of the room they were sleeping in collapsed in Pehowa on Friday morning. The deceased were Joga Singh and his wife Pammi, residents of Patiala. They had come to Pehowa to attend the ‘bhog’ of a relative. Their kin said the ‘bhog’ was to be performed on Friday and Joga and his wife had reached Pehowa on Thursday. The duo were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.