Prince murder: 2 more testify, next hearing on August 14

Gurugram, July 20

A hearing in the Prince’s murder case was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Tarun Singal today. Testimony of a senior scientific officer and a street vendor, who sells knives at Sohna mandi, gave their testimony on behalf of the CBI, said the counsel of the victim.

The defence counsel also raised questions, after which the court fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing.

The counsel of the victim said Ayushman Roy, Senior Scientific Officer, DNA wing, FSL, Madhuban, was called as a witness by the CBI. Roy had taken the sample of the hair of the deceased child and blood samples of Ashok, a school bus conductor. His DNA profiling was done and the report submitted.

The prosecution got the testimony of Pawan Kumar, who sold knives. The knife used in the murder had a sticker of the best quality. Pawan told the court that four-five CBI officers had come to him with a boy. He told them that he, and other street vendors, also sold that kind of knife and that he could not recognise the boy.

After the boy’s murder on September 8, 2017, a bus driver was made the prime suspect in the incident and was sent to jail. But when the CBI took charge of the investigation, it was found that “Bholu”, then a Class 11 student of the same school, had allegedly killed the boy, and was taken in custody. Later, the court asked Bholu to proceed with the case considering him as an adult.

