Principal, 3 others help students cheat in Rohtak village, arrested

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 7

The police have arrested four persons for facilitating the use of unfair means by students during the Hindi exam of the Board of School Education (BSEH) at Government Senior Secondary School in Chidi village of Rohtak on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as principal Manoj, mathematics teacher Jai Singh, clerk Jogender and Class IV employee Manjit.

A computer, two printer-cum-photocopiers, solved question papers and other material used for cheating were seized from the school premises. A case has been registered regarding the matter. —

