Principal to be sacked, if found guilty: Gurjar

Karnal, November 23

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said the principal of Jind government school, who is accused of sexual harassment, would be terminated if the charges were proven true.

“The principal has been arrested and his services will be terminated if the allegations are proven true,” said Gurjar on being asked about the allegations levelled by over 140 girls against him. The minister was in the city today to chair the golden jubilee annual function of Sanatan Dharam Bal Mandir Senior Secondary School.

On Rahul Gandhi’s “panoti” remark, he said Rahul should use decent language. On being asked about the hooch tragedy in Yamunanagar, the minister maintained that a SIT had been formed in this case. The minister also admitted to the shortage of teachers in government schools and said a recruitment of around 20,000 teachers would be done soon.

Earlier, he praised Vidya Bharati and said it runs many schools in the country and focuses on both education and culture. “Schools are run by Vidya Bharati in areas that are far away. Many students from these schools have reached great heights,” he said.

Gurjar emphasised the need to inculcate cultural values among students along with educating them. He also appreciated the New Education Policy and added that around 4,000 playway schools were being opened across the state.

