Prison inmate, son booked for sharing jail videos on social media

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 3

The police have booked a jail inmate, his son and others for allegedly sharing videos and photographs of the prison premises on social media.

Accused Prasan, along with his son and others, were booked under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and Section 72 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, said Satish Kumar, SHO, Ram Nagar police station.

The jail provides phone and video call facilities to the inmates. The accused inmate allegedly used the facilities to share videos and photos of the jail during his stay seveal jails. The accused inmate’s son and others allegedly uploaded these on Instagram. The DG (Jail) had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Social Media