Prisoner escapes from Faridabad hospital

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

A man accused of murder and extortion has escaped today from Faridabad’s BK Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for hip pain, the police said.

The accused, Naveesh, used a walker after a hip surgery and his escape, in such a condition, has raised questions over police efficiency. The role of five cops who were on duty at the time is also being probed.

According to the police, Naveesh was admitted to BK Hospital for a week as he complained of hip pain. A police team was deployed to keep a watch on him. However, today around 6 am he gave the cops a slip on the pretext of going to the washroom, the police added.