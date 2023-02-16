Prisoner escapes from KCGMC, 2 cops suspended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

A prisoner managed to escape from the prisoners’ ward of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) this morning. He was admitted to the ward last night and escaped from the hospital in the morning. He was undergoing a sentence of five years in a snatching case. A police hunt is under way for the prisoner and the police are examining the CCTV footage.

As per the information, after a suicide attempt, Sunny, a resident of Sunder Nagar in Panipat, was brought to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College prisoners’ ward on the intervening night of January 13 and 14. Police personnel were also deployed, but he gave them a slip and managed to escape from the ward.

Earlier a case of attempt to suicide was registered at the Ram Nagar police station and now a new case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, said the police. Several cases of theft were registered against him. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment in a case of snatching registered in Panipat district.

“Our teams are working to arrest the accused. The CCTV footage is being examined,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.”

Two police officials have been placed under suspension,” said the Superintendent of Police.