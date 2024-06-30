Private buses parked at Pipli Chowk disrupt traffic

Private bus operators park their vehicles at Pipli Chowk to pick up passengers, hindering the smooth flow of traffic. Earlier, the bus drivers had been directed to pick up and drop passengers only at Pipli Parakeet and the bus stand. The police should take note of the problem and act swiftly to ensure that parked buses don’t cause jams. Mukesh Kumar, Kurukshetra
Unscheduled power cuts leave residents high & dry
Yamunanagar district is facing unscheduled power cuts every day. The duration of the outages is so long sometimes that even inverter batteries get drained. The state government should find a solution to the problem so that residents do not face this problem in summer. Amar Nath, Jagadhri
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...