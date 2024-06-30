Private buses parked at Pipli Chowk disrupt traffic

Private bus operators park their vehicles at Pipli Chowk to pick up passengers, hindering the smooth flow of traffic. Earlier, the bus drivers had been directed to pick up and drop passengers only at Pipli Parakeet and the bus stand. The police should take note of the problem and act swiftly to ensure that parked buses don’t cause jams. Mukesh Kumar, Kurukshetra

Unscheduled power cuts leave residents high & dry

Yamunanagar district is facing unscheduled power cuts every day. The duration of the outages is so long sometimes that even inverter batteries get drained. The state government should find a solution to the problem so that residents do not face this problem in summer. Amar Nath, Jagadhri

