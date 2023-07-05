Private colleges in a bind as NCTE yet to clear air over diploma course

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 4

Around 395 private colleges in the state are in a fix as the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) is yet to clear the air regarding the government’s decision to discontinue the D.El.Ed course in all private and government institutions from academic session 2023-25 in consonance with the NEP 2020.

Resume admission process Since the NCTE has not yet discontinued the course, the admission process should be started without further delay as other states have already notified the admission schedule. Satish Khola, president, haryana self finance private colleges association

The Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association has written to the CM, urging him to direct the authorities to notify the admission process. It pleads that the Delhi High Court has directed the NCTE not to take any action against the colleges till the next date of hearing, which is October 18.

“The government’s decision of discontinuing the course came on November 7, 2022, but it decided to await the NCTE decision before taking further steps and submitted a reply before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March, stating that the withdrawal of recognition of such a course is within the competency of the NCTE,” said Satish Khola, president of the association.