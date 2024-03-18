Private medical colleges told to pay stipend as per NMC, govt guidelines

Tribune News Service

Taking a serious note of various complaints regarding the stipend issue, the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has directed all private medical colleges across the state to pay stipend to their interns and postgraduate (PG) students as per the National Medical Council (NMC) and the government notifications issued from time to time in this respect. The principals of all colleges have been told to ensure compliance of the directives.

A letter in this respect has been sent to MM College of Medical Sciences, Mullana (Ambala), SGT Medical College and Research Institute, Budhera, Gurugram, Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahabad (Kurukshetra), Al-Falah Medical College, Dhouj (Faridabad), NC Medical College, Israna (Panipat), World College of Medical Science, Jhajjar, Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College, Sadopur (Ambala) and Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad, by the office of the Director-General (DMER) recently.

The DMER has, as per sources, issued the letter on receiving complaints accusing some of the medical colleges of ‘violating’ the guidelines issued by the NMC and the state governments regarding the payment of stipend to their interns and PG students.

In one of the complaints lodged at the CM Window portal, Ram Kanwar of Jhajjar alleged that three private medical colleges affiliated to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, were paying merely Rs 40,000 per month to its students enrolled in MD/MS courses, which was more than 50 per cent less than the amount fixed by the state government.

Kanwar claimed that as per the guidelines, the government colleges were paying monthly stipend of Rs 86,170 for the first year, Rs 88,781 for the second year and Rs 91,392 for third year but the private colleges were violating the guidelines. Even, the state government’s notification dated August 9, 2023, also clearly stated that all PG students irrespective of specialties of MD/MS course were to be paid stipend on a par with the stipend paid by the government to PG students, he added.Another complainant said his daughter was being paid a stipend of Rs 40,000 per month by a private college in violation of the instructions of the state government and the NMC. “Besides the government, the NMC notification dated December 29, 2023, also states that the PG students of all institutes will be paid stipend on a par with the government- run medical colleges in the state concerned but the guidelines are not being followed by the private colleges,” he claimed.

Dr Saket Kumar, Director-General (DMER), confirmed the directions were issued to the medical colleges regarding the payment of the stipend as per the NMC and the government notifications.

