Private school owners in Kaithal protest action on buses

Kaithal, April 15
Scores of owners of private schools of Kaithal district on Monday protested at the Mini-Secretariat over the alleged action being taken by the RTA on school buses. They handed over a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) C Jayasharadha to press their demands. The ADC assured them that they would consider their demands.
As per the pre-announced programme, the administrators and owners of private schools assembled at the Mini-Secretariat and criticised the action taken by the RTA of imposing fine and impounding vehicles. They alleged that they were being harassed without reason.
Varun Jain, an office-bearer of the private schools’ association, said only two days had been fixed for the fitness test of school vehicles in a month, which were not sufficient. “If during these days, the motor vehicle inspector takes leave or if any discrepancy is found in the bus, they have to wait for an entire month to get the fitness test conducted again. As the bus cannot be plied till it passes the test, it will cause losses to the school administration. We request that at least 15 days should be given in a month for school vehicles,” he said. The buses impounded by the RTA should be released after the payment of fines, so that the operations of the schools are not affected, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt