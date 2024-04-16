Private school owners in Kaithal protest action on buses

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 15

Scores of owners of private schools of Kaithal district on Monday protested at the Mini-Secretariat over the alleged action being taken by the RTA on school buses. They handed over a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) C Jayasharadha to press their demands. The ADC assured them that they would consider their demands.

As per the pre-announced programme, the administrators and owners of private schools assembled at the Mini-Secretariat and criticised the action taken by the RTA of imposing fine and impounding vehicles. They alleged that they were being harassed without reason.

Varun Jain, an office-bearer of the private schools’ association, said only two days had been fixed for the fitness test of school vehicles in a month, which were not sufficient. “If during these days, the motor vehicle inspector takes leave or if any discrepancy is found in the bus, they have to wait for an entire month to get the fitness test conducted again. As the bus cannot be plied till it passes the test, it will cause losses to the school administration. We request that at least 15 days should be given in a month for school vehicles,” he said. The buses impounded by the RTA should be released after the payment of fines, so that the operations of the schools are not affected, he said.

